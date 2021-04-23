266,416 Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,375,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Cimpress as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPR. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cimpress by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cimpress by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

