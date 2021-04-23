$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $28.59 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $106.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.20 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Primis Financial stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.08% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

