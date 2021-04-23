2key.network (2KEY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.37 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $429,909.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 67,583,177 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.