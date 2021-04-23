$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $3.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

