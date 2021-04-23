$31.30 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $31.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.05 million and the highest is $31.54 million. Iteris reported sales of $30.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $116.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 123,517 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,147,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

