$317.11 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce $317.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.21 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $7.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,991.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $776.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.40 million to $798.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $395.53 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $433.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $86.78 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.