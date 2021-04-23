$336.07 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $336.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.10 million to $350.60 million. Nutanix posted sales of $318.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,527.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 974.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

