$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report sales of $34.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $141.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.21 million, with estimates ranging from $139.41 million to $146.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.