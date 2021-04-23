$35.70 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of HMLP opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

