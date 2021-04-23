358,646 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 358,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,818,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI opened at $96.98 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

