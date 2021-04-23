365,200 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. Research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

