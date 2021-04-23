$37.06 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $37.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.81 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $43.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

