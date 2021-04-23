3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.54. 15,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.75. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

