3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 523.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.75. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

