$4.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce earnings of $4.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68. RH posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $20.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $21.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $26.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Shares of RH traded up $33.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.99. 799,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,482. RH has a 1-year low of $125.22 and a 1-year high of $689.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.