4,039,927 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,039,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,570,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.32% of ICL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,423 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,574,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

