$41.30 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $41.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $42.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $185.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $178.00 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

