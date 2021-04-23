$41.30 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $41.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $42.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $185.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $178.00 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.