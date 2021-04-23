$41.53 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report $41.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $212.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $300.74 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $17,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

