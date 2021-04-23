4,118 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.72. 4,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,130. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $265.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

