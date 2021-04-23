49,600 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.