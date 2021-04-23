4NEW (KWATT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,635.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $72,935.38 and approximately $5,635.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

