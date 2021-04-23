4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $869,215.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

