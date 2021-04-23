52,232 Shares in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,600,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.