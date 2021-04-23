53,052 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after acquiring an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,202,000 after buying an additional 103,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

AIG opened at $46.46 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.