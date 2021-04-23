$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report sales of $54.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.67 million. Bill.com reported sales of $41.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $210.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,940,725 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $153.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.85. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

