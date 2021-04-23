$54.47 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $54.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.58 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

IRT stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

