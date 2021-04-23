56,078 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE DFS traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

