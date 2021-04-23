5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as high as C$4.27. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 301,643 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNP. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$342.93 million and a P/E ratio of 127.27.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

