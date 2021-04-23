6,000 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $761,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $529.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.18 and a 12 month high of $539.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.60.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

