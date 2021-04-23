6,124 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $13.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $733.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.60 and a 200-day moving average of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $704.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,445.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

