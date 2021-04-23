$624.80 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce $624.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.40 million. REV Group posted sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REVG opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

