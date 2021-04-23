$663.11 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $663.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.90 million and the lowest is $659.50 million. Valvoline posted sales of $578.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

