$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $269.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $273.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $265.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.65 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $838.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.