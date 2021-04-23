68,188 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Farfetch makes up 1.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

FTCH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 40,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

