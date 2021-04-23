69,520 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LAMR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,571. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

