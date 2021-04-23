71,095 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Bank of America comprises about 2.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 103,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 575,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $335.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

