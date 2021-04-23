$74.07 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $74.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $71.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $300.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $307.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.