74,471 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after buying an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

