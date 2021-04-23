746,700 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 746,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 53.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

