$77.86 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.81 million. Talend posted sales of $68.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

