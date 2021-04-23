80,187 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 169,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

