$87.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce sales of $87.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $87.24 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $76.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $327.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.18 million to $329.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $345.63 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

