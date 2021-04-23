87,797 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

