888 (LON:888) Reaches New 12-Month High at $421.40

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 421.40 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 11883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

Several analysts have issued reports on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Get 888 alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. 888’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.