8PAY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $644,675.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.