8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000832 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002437 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.