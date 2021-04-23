9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

