90,200 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $155,019 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

