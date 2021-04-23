$92.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report sales of $92.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.10 million and the highest is $96.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $116.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $435.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $571.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,253,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

