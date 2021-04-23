$92.33 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $92.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $362.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $348.29 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

